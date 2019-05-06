How to Break Up With Your Financial Advisor

Breaking up is never fun. But sometimes, it’s necessary. That’s even true when it comes to saying goodbye to a financial advisor with whom you no longer want to have a working relationship. “Every advisor’s…

That’s even true when it comes to saying goodbye to a financial advisor with whom you no longer want to have a working relationship.

“Every advisor’s been canned by somebody,” says Dennis Nolte, certified financial planner and vice president at Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park, Florida. Reasons for a client leaving might include moving to a new town or finding that their approach to money no longer jibes with the advisor’s. “It’s like you’re in a marriage and grow apart,” Nolte says.

Of course, nobody wants to have the break-up conversation. But doing so can give you the chance to establish a new money-management system or client-advisor relationship that works better for you.

If you’re thinking of parting ways with your financial advisor, here’s what to know.

Consider Your Reasons

There are lots of legitimate reasons to break up with your financial advisor. You may not like his fee structure, your philosophies may be misaligned, you may want to do business with a firm that offers different services or perhaps you want to take a more do-it-yourself approach to your finances. “Sit down and figure out what didn’t work and what you’re looking for in a new firm,” says Jamie Ebersole, a certified financial planner in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. “Let’s make sure that there’s somebody out there that does what you want.”

Before you end your relationship, it often makes sense to choose a new financial advisor to facilitate the transition. The new advisor can assist in transferring your assets and starting a new financial plan as seamlessly as possible. If you don’t want to continue working with a financial advisor, that’s fine too. You’ll just handle the process on your own.

Check Your Letter of Engagement

When you onboarded with your current advisor, you signed a contract or letter of engagement. Take a moment to dig out that contract and verify whether it specifies any steps you’ll need to take to sever the relationship, Ebersole says.

For example, you may need to give your advisor 30 days notice to assist with the smooth transfer of assets, or you may need to send a formal letter of disengagement.

Have the Conversation

You don’t have to meet in person or have an emotional goodbye, but advisors say they appreciate the heads-up of a short email or phone call. “Any sort of ending of a relationship is well served by a recitation of ‘It’s not you, it’s me,'” Nolte says.

Separating on good terms will also help make any future communications less awkward. After all, you may need to be in touch as you transfer assets or if you need to request documents from your former advisor during tax-filing season.

Close Your Account

You or your new advisor may need to start the process of transferring your assets to the new firm. “Your (former) advisor should help you transition,” Nolte says. “They’re not going to stonewall. If they do, that’s highly unprofessional.”

Depending on how and where your investments are held, you may need to work through the brokerage firm or your advisor’s company to move your assets from one investment company to another. If you individually maintain your investments at a brokerage such as Fidelity or Schwab, you may not have to move them at all. If your money is in a hedge fund, on the other hand, transferring those funds may be a longer, more involved process.

Take note that there may be small termination fees associated with moving your money, Nolte says.

Make sure you know how to access or have hard copies of important financial documents and statements. For example, you’ll want to keep track of the cost basis of certain taxable investments and have a list of assets so your new advisor doesn’t have to start from scratch. These days, most of the forms should be available online or you should have your own hard copies.

Don’t Be Nervous

Breaking up stinks, but don’t let your fear of confrontation prevent you from parting ways with your financial pro. After all, it’s your money, your future and your nest egg that are on the line, says Jon Luskin, fee-only certified financial planner at Define Financial, a San Diego-based firm that works with retirees. “Certainly don’t let the awkward conversation stop you from doing what you need to do.”

