How to Audit Your Budget and Prioritize Important Expenses

Budgeting is an incredibly powerful tool for understanding your finances and setting financial priorities. But it comes with an inherent challenge: understanding your spending priorities. In other words, how can you spend your money in a way that is most aligned with the life you want to lead?

This is a challenge because not all expenses are the same. Some expenses are basic requirements for living, while others are completely optional. Some expenses are valuable in the short term, while others don’t shine until far down the road. Furthermore, some expenses can be unnecessarily expensive versions of basic requirements, like living in a bigger apartment than necessary.

How can a person balance all of these contradictions? Here are a few simple tools for prioritizing the expenses in your life.

Ask, ‘Does This Spark Joy?’

Marie Kondo’s popular KonMari technique for decluttering your home applies well to “decluttering” expenses. Simply sit down with your credit card statements and bank statements and go through them slowly, asking yourself whether each item brought real joy or value into your life. Focus not on the most basic expenses, but everything that could be considered nonessential. Did that stop at 7-Eleven three Thursdays ago spark real joy or value in your life? Probably not. If that’s the case, maybe convenience store stops are something you can cut from your routine.

This is a good approach to use every time you get a bank statement or credit card bill. Walk through that bill line by line and ask yourself if you got lasting joy or real value out of that purchase. Unless you can give a full-throated “yes” as an answer, it’s worth considering eliminating or minimizing that type of purchase in the future.

Pay Yourself First

It’s often easy to see how important saving for the future is when you step back and look at the broad scope of your life, but in the heat of the moment, it’s easy to forget about those long-term objectives. A good solution to that conundrum is to pay yourself first by setting up automatic bill payments or transfers.

You can start by having your employer automatically pull money from your paycheck to contribute to your 401(k) or 403(b) retirement plan. You can also set up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings every week to build up an emergency fund, or set up automatic bill payments to help you pay off a debt a little faster. When you have these important payments happen first, then you know they’re taken care of and can decide what to do with the rest of your money with confidence.

Consider Your Routine

If you’re having a hard time figuring out which splurges and treats are worth it and which ones are not, consider that your ordinary daily routine should be as inexpensive and minimal as possible and that treats and splurges should be exceptions, not regular occurrences. If you find yourself indulging in a particular treat too often, it ceases to be an indulgence and becomes routine and ordinary. A spectacular coffee every day becomes unappreciated, while drinking inexpensive coffee most days and splurging on a great coffee every week or two keeps it feeling like a genuine treat.

Look through your expenses and identify unnecessary treats that you’re repeating with high frequency and find an alternative to that routine. Don’t eliminate that treat, but cut it back until it’s actually a treat instead of a habit. That way, it remains something special (and far less expensive) rather than just an expensive, ordinary part of your day.

Ask, ‘Is My Life Better Because of This Expense?’

Human nature is loaded with cognitive biases that often nudge us to overvalue the short term and undervalue the long term. You can counteract these biases by intentionally looking at your expenses through a long-term lens, and one great way to start doing that is to look at your expenses outside of the heat of the moment and solely in terms of their long-term impact.

Again, sit down with your bank and credit card statements and evaluate each item by asking yourself whether or not your life today and going forward is truly made better because of this expense. If you can’t honestly say yes to that question, then seriously consider whether expenses of this type need to have a role in your life going forward.

Using these techniques can help you quickly begin to prioritize the expenses that truly bring value to you and start eliminating those that do not.

