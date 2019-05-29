How to Adjust to a New Job

Most of us remember our first day at a new school. Stomach in knots, we meandered down an unfamiliar hallway with a schedule in hand, trying not to trip on a book bag or walk…

Most of us remember our first day at a new school. Stomach in knots, we meandered down an unfamiliar hallway with a schedule in hand, trying not to trip on a book bag or walk into a locker. Years later, we transferred these emotions to the work world, where we showed up for a job transition not knowing what to expect or what to do.

It is well-known in management circles that a high-quality onboarding experience is an important factor in employee effectiveness and morale. In fact, Society for Human Resource Management research indicates that employees who participate in a structured onboarding program are 58% more likely to stay with their organizations after three years.

And yet plenty of companies spend no money on onboarding activities. As a result, workers must take responsibility for transitioning effectively into a new job or role.

SHRM research emphasizes the importance of four C’s related to onboarding. Compliance means quickly learning the rules of the company. Clarification means understanding your role and place in the organization. Culture means understanding the spoken and unspoken values and habits of the society inside the company. And finally, connections refer to the human bonds that will make your work effective and enjoyable.

The following specific six steps will reduce that “first day of school” anxiety and position you for success in the future.

[READ: The Right Way to Ask for Help at Work.]

When adjusting to a new job:

— Prepare for your first day.

— Make a great first impression.

— Meet with your supervisor.

— Avoid gossip, but listen for cultural clues.

— Devise your own 100-day success plan.

— Ask for feedback at 30 and 90 days.

Prepare before your first day.

When you start your new job, you want to be focused on little else. Use the time before you begin your job to get your personal life in order. Accomplish as many errands as possible, like eye, medical or dental checkups, car maintenance overhauls and visits to relatives and friends. Get caught up on sleep and renew your fitness regimen. If time permits, you may want to schedule a short or long vacation in order to clear your head to focus on the task at hand.

Intellectually prepare for the position by requesting a list of professional readings from your future boss. Know all about the company from publicly available sources like investment research, the business press and social media chatter. Glassdoor and similar review sites will give you insights into various opinions about the company, its industry and various functions. Take everything with a grain of salt but read widely. Your future reporting senior will be favorably impressed that you want to start work well-informed and educated.

Finally, if your job involves a body of professional knowledge you are expected to know (like human resources, sales management or digital marketing), be sure to brush up on the latest terms, trends and concerns.

Make a great first impression.

Remember the old saying that you only get one chance to make a first impression? Show up on the first day well-dressed and groomed and with an eager and extroverted enthusiasm. This might not be easy for natural introverts, but it is important to push yourself out of your comfort zone to connect with your new peers, seniors and subordinates. It can be a good idea to review some techniques for remembering names and faces.

Come early. Stay late. Put your personal phone away and stay focused on the task at hand. Take notes on people. What are their names, what is important to them in and out of the office and what can you learn from them?

[See: Infographic: Can I Wear This to Work?]

Meet with your supervisor.

As soon as possible, meet with your supervisor to review the specifics of your role. That last time you probably met together was when your primary motivation was to win the job offer. Now you get to focus on the priorities and behaviors that will lead to success. How will achievement be measured? What are the highest priorities? What are the pitfalls to be avoided?

Avoid being too needy, but get in the habit of requesting professional feedback and making course corrections with your approach to the work. This is the “C” of clarification.

Avoid gossip, but listen for cultural clues.

Every organization has some degree of political faction rivalry. Just like the first day of school, various groups may try to co-opt the “new kid” into their clique to reinforce their worldview and bolster their ranks. Be wary. Don’t let a desire to make friends and fit in encourage you to engage in gossip or other socially destructive behavior.

That said, keep your ears attuned to information that can help you figure out how the culture operates on the informal level that may differ in real ways from the official party line.

[READ: Polish Your Professional Image With Better Self-Awareness]

Devise your own 100-day success plan.

Senior executives often employ a “100-day success plan” when they start a new role. Even junior personnel can employ this technique to focus themselves on a few early wins to help build their reputation for competence and ability. You may choose to develop this with your supervisor or peer team or keep its existence to yourself, but focusing on clear and measurable goals will help drive productivity.

Ask for feedback at 30 and 90 days.

It is human nature to assume that no news is good news. Yet, it is a best practice to seek formal feedback from your supervisor at about the first month and first quarter marks. There may be varying degrees of formality engaged depending on the personality of the boss and culture of the organization, but learning to make course corrections is a sure way to reinforce your personal brand for maturity and coachability.

Change is difficult. Transitioning to a new job at the same company or at a different organization confronts an individual with challenges but also great opportunities. Like the start of a new school year, adjusting to a new job allows us to start fresh. If we prepare the right way with these six steps, we will set ourselves up for continued success throughout our careers and lives.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

8 Careers for Creative People

How to Adjust to a New Job originally appeared on usnews.com