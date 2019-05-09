How the Dietary Guidelines Have Changed

It seems like every other week another study comes out for or against the same food. It tends to happen with foods such as milk, eggs, beef and bacon, in particular. Think back to the…

It seems like every other week another study comes out for or against the same food. It tends to happen with foods such as milk, eggs, beef and bacon, in particular. Think back to the news reports and cover of Time magazine. Although it may feel like food and nutrition in this country is fast-paced and always changing, looking at the overall picture from the beginning of when dietary recommendations were made offers a different picture.

My philosophy: It’s tough to understand where we are in the world of nutrition if we don’t know where we have been. This also helps us look forward to where we want to be. If you’re unfamiliar with the almost half century history of dietary recommendations, this will give you an eye-opening look into when they began and how the guidelines have evolved over time. With the 2020-25 dietary guidelines committee just announced, it will also help us understand where the newest guidelines may be headed, too.

Where Dietary Guidelines Began

In 1977, the first recommendations for diet were put forth in the McGovern report. This 131-page report included seven dietary goals:

Goal 1: To avoid being overweight, consume only as many calories as is expended; if overweight, decrease energy intake and increase energy expenditure.

Goal 2: Increase the consumption of complex carbohydrates and “naturally occurring” sugars.

Goal 3: Reduce the consumption of refined and other processed sugars to account for about 10% of energy intake.

Goal 4: Reduce overall fat consumption.

Goal 5: Reduce saturated fat to account for 10% of total energy intake.

Goal 6: Reduce cholesterol consumption.

Goal 7: Limit intake of sodium by reducing salt intake to 5 grams per day.

The report stressed increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while reducing intake of refined and processed sugars, foods high in total fat and animal fat, eggs, butterfat and high cholesterol foods, as well as foods high in salt. It also recommended choosing low-fat and nonfat milk and dairy products.

The Birth of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans

In 1980, the dietary guidelines for Americans were born. The guidelines have been released every five years since, published jointly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through 2015-20, the DGAs are meant for everyone age 2 years and older; however, the 2020-25 DGAs will cover ages 0 to 2 years, too.

The dietary guidelines process is somewhat lengthy. First, a dietary guideline advisory committee consisting of nationally recognized health and nutrition experts is selected. The 2020 DGA chair is Barbara Schneeman, an emeritus professor of nutrition at the University of California, Davis, and the vice chair is Dr. Ronald Kleinman, physician-in-chief at MassGeneral Hospital for Children and the Charles Wilder Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Although there are typically 14 members on the committee, the 2020 DGAs have 20 members from around the country. The committee reviews the research and authors a rather lengthy committee report that’s released to the public and reviewed by the government. Soon after, there is a comment period where written comments are accepted, and oral comments are heard by the HHS and USDA. And then, finally, the long-awaited dietary guidelines are released to the public.

The 2015-20 dietary guidelines were rather similar to the 1977 McGovern report recommending certain nutrients and foods to cut back on and others to increase. The five guidelines of the 2015-20 DGAs include:

1. Follow a healthy eating pattern across the lifespan.

2. Focus on variety, nutrient-dense food and the amount of food being consumed.

3. Limit calories from added sugars and saturated fats, and reduce sodium.

4. Shift to healthier food and beverage choices.

5. Support a healthy eating pattern for all.

In the latest DGAs, the consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains (and overall, plant-based foods) is encouraged, as is the consumption of low-fat and nonfat milk and dairy. The over-consumption of nutrients, including added sugar, sodium and saturated fat, is highlighted and recommended to be decreased in the diet. The amount of added sugar and saturated fat was recommended to be no more than 10% of total calories — the same as in the 1977 McGovern report.

What’s Changed?

Over time, the basic concepts of foods to include have been rather similar: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, legumes and nonfat and low- fat milk and dairy. The foods to cut back on are also quite similar: added sugar, saturated fat and sodium. The latest version of the DGAs does take into account the variety of cultures and eating patterns within the U.S., and states that you can eat a healthy, well-balanced diet while enjoying foods from different eating patterns, such as Mediterranean or vegetarian. In addition, the appendices of the current DGAs are evolving with modern culture and the production of higher percent alcohol by volume beverages. The alcohol appendix provides information to help calculate an alcohol serving based on the higher %ABVs in order to help consumers keep portions in check. In addition, sweeteners and caffeine are addressed in the latest version of the DGAs. The cholesterol guideline (which has been 300 milligrams max since 1977) was recently dropped due to insufficient scientific evidence to back up the claim that high consumption of dietary cholesterol leads to high blood cholesterol.

Bottom Line:

The world of nutrition is dotted with a lot of back and forth that may appear confusing to the naked eye. However, a closer look back in time shows how similar the issues we’re trying to now overcome are to those we were trying to overcome 40 years ago. So the next time you hear that something is “bad” or “good,” think back to the history of nutrition recommendations to help put everything in perspective. One study isn’t going to change them.

