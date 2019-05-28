How Student Loan Debt Affects Women

Billionaire Robert F. Smith made headlines recently when he told the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College, a historically black all-male school in Atlanta, that he would be paying off their student loans. While this…

Billionaire Robert F. Smith made headlines recently when he told the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College, a historically black all-male school in Atlanta, that he would be paying off their student loans. While this is fantastic news for those 396 students, it is a drop in the bucket compared with the $1.46 trillion student loan debt crisis affecting an estimated 44 million borrowers.

And according to a new report by the nonprofit American Association of University Women, women hold nearly two-thirds of outstanding student loan debt in the U.S., at nearly $929 billion, and a disproportionate number of these borrowers are women of color.

The report also shows disparity in loan amounts between men and women, with an average cumulative debt for women graduating with a bachelor’s degree at $21,619 versus $18,880 for men. Plus, women take about two years longer than men to repay student loans, per the AAUW report, with black and Hispanic women paying off student loan debt even more slowly.

There are a number of reasons for the disparities, including the gender pay gap that women face upon graduating from college and child care issues, both of which affect minority women in dramatic fashion.

Equal Pay Day for Women was established by the National Committee on Pay Equity to symbolize the number of days a woman must work into the next year in order to earn what a man earned in the previous year. The 2019 date was April 2, but for black women, that day won’t arrive until Aug. 22. It’s even worse for Native American and Hispanic women, who will have to wait until Sept. 23 and Nov. 20, respectively, to reach the equal pay day. As a result of the pay gap, women find it more difficult to pay off their student debt.

The lack of quality affordable child care is especially hard on minority women, contributing to many being unable to finish school or even work at all. A report by the Center for American Progress says that this lack of child care causes a systemic problem that is repeated generationally since many mothers are unable to finish school or work to afford child care and provide for their family.

Compounding the problem is that if a woman starts school and borrows student loans to do so, being unable to finish a program leaves her not only with debt but with few prospects of making a living that will pay enough to cover that debt and basic needs.

Unfortunately, the chances of a billionaire paying off student loans are akin to winning the lottery. Grants and scholarships, which are forms of financial aid that do not require repayment, are the best ways to reduce the amount of student loan debt taken on or to eliminate the need for loans entirely. While the research can be daunting, especially for minority women, there are resources that can help.

The Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation, for example, provides scholarships for mature women over the age of 25, which are provided as grants to partner colleges and universities. There are also federal grants based on financial need that are available and cost nothing but time to apply for, such as the Pell Grant, which is awarded to undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional financial need. To apply for the Pell Grant, all a student needs to do is fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Some grants don’t require the recipient to be a current college student, which could be of tremendous help to those already struggling with student loan debt. Look for grants that you may qualify for based on need or merit, or that are specific to programs or schools. Singlemothersgrants.org, for instance, offers information on all kinds of grants and assistance.

The Student Loan Ranger also suggests that that anyone struggling to pay off student loans research all repayment options, including lowering payments through income-driven repayment plans or consolidation.

Programs that help exist but it does take time, patience and perseverance to search for them.

