How safe are Greater Washington’s hospitals? It’s a mixed bag.

Some of Greater Washington’s hospitals earn top grades for quality and safety, and others don’t score as well. But it depends which sources you consult.

The Leapfrog Group on Wednesday released its spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grades, a biannual compilation of scores for 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the country based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a voluntary hospital survey and other supplemental information. And the D.C. area’s facilities scored all over the map.

At the top of the report card are Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Suburban Hospital in Bethesda and Inova Health System’s five Northern Virginia hospitals, among others. But most of the region’s facilities didn’t earn perfect scores.

