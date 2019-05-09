How Novavax plans to advance after failed drug trial, delisting threat

Novavax Inc.’s CEO continues to maintain a sunny outlook despite the storm clouds hovering over the company. After kicking off 2019 with positive phase 2 results for flu vaccine candidate NanoFlu, the Gaithersburg biotech’s other…

After kicking off 2019 with positive phase 2 results for flu vaccine candidate NanoFlu, the Gaithersburg biotech’s other major vaccine candidate, ResVax, failed in its phase 3 trial — the company’s second such failure in three years. Then Novavax’s stock tanked, bringing it to the brink of a delisting from the Nasdaq if it couldn’t get its price consistently above a buck.

To address the latter, the company will put into effect Friday a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, a move intended to increase its share price by combining and reducing the number of outstanding shares. It’s a route often taken by biotechs like Novavax that grapple with low share prices because of the high costs of research and drug development. The company said stockholders approved the plan at a Thursday meeting.

“I think this move is important for…