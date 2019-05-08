How Men Can Cope With Cancer

A cancer diagnosis has the ability to turn anyone’s life upside down. It’s no surprise that many men, in particular, bottle up their emotions, anxiety and worry for fear of losing their sense of masculinity…

Ask Questions

One of the most important steps following diagnosis is to ask questions. Don’t shy away from getting all the information about your diagnosis, treatments and any side effects from your doctor. My colleagues and I at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute recommend using questions as a starting point for handling all the changes that might occur physically or emotionally. For example, men diagnosed with prostate cancer can experience physical changes that affect their sex lives. It’s important to not brush off any questions you might have — these can be addressed and worked through with the help of a medical professional.

Talk About It

After a cancer diagnosis, there will certainly be times when you’re not feeling “like yourself.” This is normal. Just like it’s important to talk through questions with your doctor, it’s equally necessary to talk to your partner, a friend or a counselor about how you’re feeling. Even though men are often told to bottle up their emotions or shy away from being vulnerable, it’s often more beneficial to let people in on what you’re feeling. Opening the lines of communication is just one step you can take to practice honesty and self care.

Seek Counseling

Cancer patients go through many changes, during and after their treatment, that can be difficult to talk with family and friends about. Many men may feel emasculated or nervous about opening up. Talking to a counselor can provide a safe environment to share feelings without any judgment or pity. Additionally, if you’re experiencing changes in mood or are having trouble coping with other emotional aspects of your diagnosis, seek advice from a medical professional to make sure everything is okay.

Do Things That Make You Happy

Cancer treatment often affects one’s energy levels, appearance and sexual urges. One way to re-establish of “normalcy” is to­ do small things that can make you feel like yourself. Take your partner out on a date, wear that outfit that makes you feel confident. Do things that make you feel more than just a cancer patient. Don’t forget, it’s okay if you are struggling: coping with a cancer diagnosis or treatment isn’t easy. You’re allowed to feel upset, angry or helpless about your diagnosis. It’s okay to let people take care of you and live a life outside of cancer.

Discuss Responsibilities

A great way to handle changes in the structure of your relationships is to talk to your partner about responsibilities. Don’t be afraid to talk about money, different tasks in the household that might need to change or any other areas that are impacted by your diagnosis. Of course, it can be difficult to have this conversation, but you can save a lot of stress from future misunderstandings if you’re honest about your capabilities and energy levels.

Cancer is life-changing in many ways. It’s important to recognize that any differences you experience physically or emotionally can be worked through with an open dialogue. Instead of shying away from vulnerability, you can build a system of support that will help you throughout your diagnosis.

