How Investors Can Use Tech to Succeed

Investing and personal finances used to involve piles of paperwork — brokers’ statements, check stubs, books on strategy. Then there were face-to-face meetings and phone calls with financial advisors.

But that’s so 20th century. Now, a savvy investor can go virtually paperless, and may not talk to a human being for years. With the right tools it’s easier to manage investments on your own.

Some services, like tools for sleuthing out hot funds, can backfire if not used carefully, while others are must-haves, like phone apps that alert you when card charges go over your credit limit.

“The first decision is to determine the objective of the tool,” says Debra Brennan Tagg, president of Brennan Financial Services in Dallas, recommending a realistic look at what the tool can do — and what it can’t.

“If an investor uses a tool that identifies well-performing funds, they should also understand outside factors” affecting those results,” Tagg says. “The screener may create a list of funds that do well in an up market, but if the investor is nervous, what they may need is a fund that performs well in a down market.”

In other words, technology tools are a mixed bag.

Banking and budgeting apps. These are no-brainers. With an online connection or phone app, the investor can keep track of account balances and watch for unauthorized credit card charges — things that can sap your ability to set money aside.

Many apps and programs, such as Quicken and Mint, can help control spending so you have more to invest. These tools can show where your money goes and keep tabs on assets like homes, as well as debts.

Most bank apps have features that alert the user when they’re close to a credit limit, have a low account balance or a loan payment due. Notifications can come by text message or email.

“Certain technology, such as online banking, direct deposit and auto bill pay, are tools that make it easier to manage and track money,” Tagg says. “These tools are transactional. They can add efficiencies but do not support decision making.”

Investment screening. The internet is full of tools used for screening stocks, bonds and funds. Investors select from a list of criteria and then choose how to display results. One could, for example, search for big-stock funds with the highest returns over the past five years and the lowest risk measured by standard deviation or beta. Or one could search for fixed-income funds with the highest yields.

But experts say investors should keep in mind an old computer adage: “garbage in, garbage out.” Giving the computer bad information will produce bad results.

“It is one thing to have a tool, a calculator, it is quite another to know how to interpret the answers,” says Guy Baker , founder of Wealth Teams Alliance in Irvine, California. He recommends using tech aids for key investing steps like managing expenses, asset allocation and a reality check to keep emotions under control in market downturns.

“Any investor who can find a logical and acceptable way to deal with these three issues can be successful investing in the long run,” Baker says.

Experts warn that an unwise choice of screening criteria could lead the investor into danger. Exceptionally high yields on bond funds, for example, can be produced by falling share prices that might be followed by defaults and lost interest income. And big stock fund returns may be due to risky strategy or luck that won’t be repeated.

“The output is not nearly as important as the input,” Baker says, noting that computer predictions on things like returns are based on past market behavior that might not be repeated.

Asset allocation. Experts say the mix of stocks and bonds, and their sub-categories, is the most important factor in investing results. The internet is full of “asset allocation calculators” that can help.

A valuable feature in many portfolio-tracking programs shows how assets are distributed among various asset classes, industries and parts of the world. The best programs use fund company filings to see each fund’s holdings, then produce an overall picture of the user’s portfolio.

Again, the garbage rule applies, as these tools are very literal. If you say you don’t like to take risk, the tool may recommend an asset mix that is too conservative to build a large enough nest egg, while a financial advisor might explain you are worrying too much.

“Technology like asset allocators, risk tolerance questionnaires and financial planning platforms are directional — they provide analysis for decision making, which means they can change an investor’s direction,” Tagg says.

But she warns that results should not be taken too literally — machine recommendations should be just a part of a broader look at the investor’s strategy, perhaps with a professional chiming in, too.

One option is to run the calculations several times using different assumptions about contributions, investment returns and inflation. With a range of results, it can be easier to find a strategy that makes you comfortable.

Another approach is to seek a Monte Carlo simulator. This type of calculator automatically does thousands of runs with different combinations of returns for different assets to tell the odds of building a nest egg that will meet the investor’s goals. A 90% chance of earning enough income for life is good, 60% not so much.

Tagg advises users to be careful about revealing too much to an online aid.

“The biggest concern I have about technology and money is that people are not asking questions before they give away sensitive data,” she says. “Financial data can be easily repurposed and can be a goldmine for companies looking to sell products.”

