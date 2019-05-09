How Investors Can Mark the Market’s Seasons

While attempting to time the stock market is not typically a prudent idea, there has always been seasonality to the market’s behavior that investors can evaluate. “During the May through October months, the overall market…

While attempting to time the stock market is not typically a prudent idea, there has always been seasonality to the market’s behavior that investors can evaluate.

“During the May through October months, the overall market historically underperforms the overall market between November through April,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

On top of that, certain sectors tend to dip more than average, before their cyclical season may perk up again in fall. But this shouldn’t totally make up one’s buying and selling strategy, experts say, rather it should simply serve to help inform investors.

“Market timing doesn’t work,” Michael Tanney, a director of Magnus Financial Group in New York.

“As long as you believe in capitalism, every bear market has historically given way to a bull market,” he says.” No one can predict the timing of these moments, and you will likely do more harm than good by trying to navigate your way through them by trading or listening to your advisor who thinks he or she knows when the right time is.”

Still, if there are sectors you’ve been eyeing that seemed expensive before, the summer may be a time to check them out for a possible break on the price compared to other times of year.

Experts offer the following suggestions:

Transportation Stocks

“Transportation industry stocks — especially airlines and autos — traditionally perform poorly during the summer months — up just 25% of the time over the past 30 years,” says Brian Koble, chief investment officer at Hefren-Tillotson in Pittsburgh.

This may be because fuel prices often spike toward the end of the summer travel season, he says, but this year, a rebound in growth in China could help the sector perform well.

Koble cites Ford Motor Co. (ticker: F), which has struggled in recent years and is sensitive to gasoline prices, “particularly given their focus on fuel-thirsty trucks and SUVs.” But the stock is “now cheap enough and has a high enough dividend yield that a gas price-induced sell-off could be a good buying opportunity,” he adds.

The iShares Transportation Average exchange-traded fund, or ETF ( IYT), was trading at about $207.46 at the end of last summer and is now priced around $189, despite a low of around $155.33 right before Christmas. Top holdings include train operator Norfolk Southern Corp. ( NSC), FedEx Corp. ( FDX), Union Pacific Corp. ( UNP), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT).

And last year, Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV) hovered around $50 a share early in the summer before hitting a peak of nearly $64 by mid-September.

Retail Stocks

Some retail stores seem to pick up in the summer months and continue strongly “as the Christmas holiday buying season swings into full force,” says Joseph Belmonte, author of “Buffett and Beyond: Uncovering the Secret Ratio for Superior Stock Selection.”

The analyst cites Ross Stores ( ROST) as an example, which has a “clean surplus” return on equity of just over 20% projected for 2019. Clean surplus uses earnings from a company’s income statement divided by book value, or owners’ equity, from the balance sheet to come to a return. Ross Stores have averaged a bit over 20% for the past 11 years, which suggests it is operating more efficiently than the average company in either the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500 index, Belmonte says.

“If we were to look beyond our clean surplus number, we will see that Ross Stores projected revenue and net income growth is much higher than the average S&P 500 stock in 2019,” he says.

The timing has not so much to do with when to buy, but when the “selling is perceived to be over,” Belmonte says. In other words, people will sell their retail stocks going into Christmas or in the beginning of January, depending on their tax situation.

“Thus, people won’t buy retail until the selling is over, which goes on past tax time,” he says. “Then as people begin to see retail stocks flatten out, they usually wait to buy until they see outside buying come in. So it just takes one or two mutual funds to begin buying and then no one wants to be left out. This buying usually begins sometime after tax season and heading into summer.”

Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Materials

These industries tend to perform better from November through April, “alongside typically increased economic activity more broadly,” O’Hara says. “This can be because of consumers spending more during the holiday seasons, work bonuses, as well as the larger financial firms having more activity near year-end (and the) start to the new year.”

His firm buys into these sectors at the beginning of their projected season, he says.

Its fund, Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF ( SZNE), rotates its top holdings semi-annually to capitalize on seasonality of such industries. Its year-to-date return is about 21% and is trading at about $28 a share.

