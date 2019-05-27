How Do Share Secured Loans Work?

A share-secured loan, designed for short-term borrowing needs, uses your own money in a savings account as collateral. Aside from providing a convenient way to borrow, share-secured loans can help with establishing and rebuilding credit…

A share-secured loan, designed for short-term borrowing needs, uses your own money in a savings account as collateral. Aside from providing a convenient way to borrow, share-secured loans can help with establishing and rebuilding credit when they are repaid on time.

Here’s how to decide if a share-secured loan is right for improving your credit.

How Share Secured Loans Work

Share-secured loans use your interest-bearing account — savings, money market or certificate of deposit — as collateral. They’re called share-secured loans because of their association with credit unions. “Credit union customers are technically partial owners of the institution, so they have a share of ownership, and their accounts are called share accounts,” says Justin Pritchard, a certified financial planner at Approach Financial Planning in Montrose, Colorado.

Banks offer these loans as well but may call them savings-secured loans.

[Read: Best Bad Credit Loans.]

Besides the source of collateral, share-secured loans aren’t that different from other types of secured personal loans, Pritchard says.

“They’re typically one-time loans where you receive a lump sum, and then you spend the money wherever you need it,” he says. “The credit union might deposit funds to your account, and then you can transfer the money or write a check to pay for your needs.”

Meanwhile, the bank or credit union holds onto your savings as security.

“The lender ‘locks’ the deposit account to prevent a withdrawal and simultaneously lends you the account balance,” says James Garvey, CEO and co-founder of credit-builder loan company Self Lender. Once you’ve repaid the loan, your funds are unlocked.

If you fail to repay the loan, the lender can keep your savings to satisfy the debt.

Banks and credit unions can set different loan limits. For example, the minimum loan might range from $200 to $500, while the maximum might be up to 100% of the balance of your savings or CD account.

How to Qualify for a Share Secured Loan

One advantage of share-secured loans is that they may be easier to qualify for compared with other types of personal loans.

Having your savings act as collateral typically means that banks are taking very little risk, Pritchard says. As a result, “They’re more willing to approve your loan if you have less-than-perfect credit or lower income than they might prefer,” he says.

Depending on bank or credit union requirements, approval for a share-secured loan may be swift. You apply for the loan, and then the lender verifies your savings and OKs your loan application.

Unlike other types of loans, a share-secured loan doesn’t require scrutiny of your credit rating for approval. Because you’re technically borrowing from yourself rather than the bank or credit union, qualifying may hinge more on how much you have in your savings account.

That’s not to say that your credit score doesn’t matter for a share-secured loan. Your credit history can still affect the interest rate you pay to borrow.

Share Secured Loan Terms

Lenders charge interest on share-secured loans, and rates can be comparable to unsecured personal loans for borrowers with excellent credit, Pritchard says.

Typically, credit unions or banks set the loan rate based on the interest rate for your savings account, adding 1% to 3%. If you’re getting 1% interest on a CD, for example, you might only pay 2% to 4% on a share-secured loan.

And unlike a credit card, which has a variable interest rate, a share-secured loan usually has a fixed rate. That means your rate won’t increase over time, giving you predictability with payments and protection if interest rates rise after you take out the loan.

Additionally, the time you have to repay a share-secured loan can vary by lender. But lenders commonly provide five to 15 years to repay a share- or savings-secured loan.

Stretching out the loan term can make repaying a larger share-secured loan easier because it may lower your monthly payment. Just keep in mind that the longer the loan term, the more you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan.

The upside is that your savings continues to earn interest while you’re repaying the loan. Any dividends you earn can help offset the interest costs. Of course, because your loan’s interest rate is typically 1% to 3% higher than your deposit account’s earning rate, you will always pay more in interest than you will earn.

[Read: Best Personal Loans.]

Why Use a Share Secured Loan?

Garvey says one of the chief benefits of using a share-secured loan is the ability to build credit.

A share-secured loan is a type of installment loan. Making installment loan payments on time can help raise your credit score, as payment history carries the most weight in credit score calculations.

An installment loan can also help your score in a different way if it improves your credit mix. While payment history accounts for 35% of your FICO credit score, credit mix — meaning the types of credit you’re using — makes up 10%. Credit-scoring models look favorably on people who use both installment loans and revolving credit accounts, such as credit cards, responsibly. If you already have a credit card, adding a share-secured loan to your credit history and paying it on time could add points to your score.

You might consider a share-secured loan as a stepping stone to other types of credit. For example, if you want to buy a home, building your score with a share-secured loan could make qualifying for a mortgage easier.

Aside from the potential credit score effect, the convenience factor contributes to the appeal of share-secured loans. You can use them for almost anything, including debt consolidation, Pritchard says.

And he says they could be an alternative to home equity loans. “They can also make sense for small home improvement projects because you may be able to avoid origination fees, and you can pay off the debt within five to seven years,” Pritchard says.

Similar to a share-secured loan, a home equity loan draws on the value of your home to secure the loan. But home equity loans typically have a more involved approval and closing process and terms of five to 15 years, which could stretch out payment on a small project for longer than it’s worth.

However, one important drawback of share-secured loans, Garvey says, is having to use your savings as a guarantee. As the borrower, you’re assuming most of the risk; the lender gets to hold onto your savings while you repay the loan. If an unexpected but necessary expense arises, it could wipe out your savings and leave you unable to pay off your loan. And defaulting on a loan could wreak havoc on your credit.

[Read: Best Debt Consolidation Loans.]

Credit-Building Loan Alternatives

Share- and savings-secured loans are not your only options for building credit and meeting short-term financial needs.

Another choice is a credit-builder loan, which banks, credit unions and online lenders offer. When you’re approved for a credit-builder loan, the lender holds the amount you’ve borrowed in a bank account while you make payments to build credit. You receive the money once the loan is paid in full.

It’s kind of like a share-secured loan, only you don’t have to tie up your savings as collateral. And instead of accessing funds at the beginning of the loan, you get them at the end. Think of it as a structured savings plan that can help you improve your credit history.

“The pros of credit-builder loans include being able to build credit and save money at the same time, without having to provide an upfront deposit,” Garvey says. But credit-builder loans may not allow you to borrow as much as a share-secured loan, he says. Most credit-builder loans are limited to $500 to $1,500, though some loans can be as high as $5,000. With a share-secured loan, you could borrow more than that if you have the funds in your deposit account.

Other borrowing options that build credit include secured and unsecured personal loans, as well as secured and unsecured credit cards.

With a secured personal loan, you will still have to offer the lender some type of collateral, although it doesn’t necessarily need to be cash savings. For example, you might be able to secure a loan with a car title, a piece of property you own or an investment. Secured loans may offer lower interest rates than unsecured ones because you’re reducing risk for the lender, but as with a share-secured loan, you risk losing your collateral if you default. An unsecured loan eliminates that risk, but expect a higher interest rate to offset the higher risk to the lender.

Opening a secured credit card generally requires a cash deposit, but this type of card also can help build or rebuild credit. Aside from the deposit, these cards work the same as unsecured cards, with some even allowing you to earn rewards on purchases.

As you compare options for credit-building loans and cards, pay attention to the fees, APRs and repayment terms. And remember to practice these habits to improve your credit score:

— Always pay your bills on time.

— Keep balances on credit cards at 30% of your credit limit or lower, or pay in full every month.

— Keep older credit accounts open unless there’s a compelling reason to close them.

— Use a mix of different types of credit.

— Only apply for new credit when necessary.

More from U.S. News

What Happens if You Default on a Loan?

Which Personal Loan Lenders Accept Co-Signers?

How Do Peer-to-Peer Loans Work? The Complete Guide

How Do Share Secured Loans Work? originally appeared on usnews.com