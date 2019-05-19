How Credit Cards Affect Your Credit Score

Each move you make with a credit card — even the choice not to use one — can affect your credit score, for better or worse. Opening, closing and using cards shape your score in…

Opening, closing and using cards shape your score in distinct ways. Strive to know how each influences your credit score to make smarter choices with credit.

How Opening a Credit Card Affects Your Score

A hard inquiry, or a hard pull, appears on your credit report when you apply for a credit card. The inquiry occurs whether or not you are approved for credit.

Because the major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — view a hard inquiry poorly, it can lower your credit score slightly for a few months.

Hard pulls fall under new credit in the FICO scoring model and recent credit and inquiries in the VantageScore model. Both make up the smallest portion of each scoring model.

If you’re approved for a card, the new account will show up on your credit report within one to two months. But the biggest change to your credit report happens because of your new credit line.

Your card gives you more available credit, which helps your credit utilization ratio. This is the amount of revolving credit you use divided by the amount of revolving credit you have available, expressed as a percent.

More available credit from your new account should help increase your credit score, as high scores have credit utilization ratios of no more than 30%.

If you don’t have a credit history, your first account helps you build one, which should improve your score over time. If you have a long credit history, a new account reduces your average account age and could slightly decrease your credit score.

But keeping your card open will improve your credit score, says Michelle Goeppner, director of credit product strategy at Alliant Credit Union.

A new card also may change your credit score because it alters your credit mix. “Credit mix really refers to the composition of the credit products that a borrower might have,” Goeppner says.

The effect of a new account on your credit mix depends on your credit history. If you have a student loan, mortgage or car loan, a credit card could round out your credit mix. But if you already have credit cards, a new card won’t help in that regard.

How Using a Credit Card Affects Your Credit Score

How you use your credit cards can have a major effect on your credit score. Payment history is the largest factor in your credit score, followed by the amounts you owe.

“Paying your credit card bills on time on a consistent basis can help to improve your overall credit health,” says Amy Thomann, head of consumer credit education at TransUnion.

Missing payments can lower your credit score sharply. And the adverse effect increases the longer a payment is overdue.

How much credit you use is also a major factor in your credit score. If you keep your credit utilization ratio below 30%, your score can improve over time, Thomann says.

On the other hand, maxing out a new credit card is an easy way to damage your credit.

The main credit-scoring models weigh amounts owed differently. FICO counts this factor as the second-largest part of your credit score. VantageScore ranks percent of credit limit used as highly influential, total debt as moderately influential and available credit as less influential.

Credit limit increases typically help boost your credit score. “For good borrowing behavior, an issuer or lender might choose to expand (your) limit to give you more room,” Goeppner says.

But asking for a credit limit increase may result in a hard inquiry, which drops your score in the short term.

Still, not asking for a credit limit increase can sometimes be harmful as well. When you carry a card balance, along with other debt, this can increase your credit utilization ratio and hurt your credit score.

How Closing a Credit Card Affects Your Credit Score

Someday, you may decide that keeping a credit card open no longer makes sense. But c losing a card changes your score in many ways.

When you close a card, you lose the available credit, which could increase your credit utilization if you have a balance on other accounts.

Say you have one credit card with a $1,500 balance and a $3,000 limit and another card with a $7,000 limit but no balance: Your credit utilization ratio is 15%.

If you pay off and close the card with a $3,000 limit, your ratio will drop to 0%.

If you close the card with a $7,000 limit and no balance and keep a $1,500 balance on the card with a $3,000 limit, your ratio will be 50%.

Closing an account also may affect your credit history. “If it’s a card you’ve had for 10 or 15 years, it’s probably not the best idea to close it because now you’re reducing that credit history,” Goeppner says.

Even if you don’t close your oldest credit card, you could lower the average age of accounts on your credit report.

Your credit mix can also change when you close an account. If you close your only credit card, you will hurt your credit mix.

You can take steps to avoid some of the adverse effects of closing a credit card. If you’re closing a card because of its annual fee, ask the card issuer to downgrade you to a card with no annual fee. This may allow you to keep the account open.

If you’re closing a credit card and have more than one card with that issuer, request to transfer your credit limit to the card you plan to keep. This can help you avoid any harmful effects of closing an account, as your credit limit across all cards remains the same.

