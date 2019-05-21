How 2 Md. entrepreneurs are taking Amazon’s Alexa to senior care

Two Rockville startup founders are out to change the game for senior living, to save employees time and make life easier for residents — with help from a familiar friend. PrimroseIntel, the year-old company with…

PrimroseIntel, the year-old company with a voice-enabled system to improve communication at senior care facilities, is preparing to launch its product June 17 following a pilot phase at the Village of Rockville. And Amazon’s Alexa (NASDAQ: AMZN) is that voice.

Co-founders Jason Gottschalk and Camille Roussel are now negotiating contracts with two multisite providers after founding their business in March 2018. They plan to unroll their platform for long-term care providers, assisted living facilities and retirement communities, by equipping customers with Amazon Echo Show touch screen devices in their rooms. The tool understands requests via touch or voice — thanks to a skill built on the Alexa for Business platform that integrates with the Primrose app — and either provides information or notifies staff based…