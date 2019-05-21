202
How 2 Md. entrepreneurs are taking Amazon’s Alexa to senior care

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 21, 2019 2:54 pm 05/21/2019 02:54pm
Two Rockville startup founders are out to change the game for senior living, to save employees time and make life easier for residents — with help from a familiar friend.

PrimroseIntel, the year-old company with a voice-enabled system to improve communication at senior care facilities, is preparing to launch its product June 17 following a pilot phase at the Village of Rockville. And Amazon’s Alexa (NASDAQ: AMZN) is that voice.

Co-founders Jason Gottschalk and Camille Roussel are now negotiating contracts with two multisite providers after founding their business in March 2018. They plan to unroll their platform for long-term care providers, assisted living facilities and retirement communities, by equipping customers with Amazon Echo Show touch screen devices in their rooms. The tool understands requests via touch or voice — thanks to a skill built on the Alexa for Business platform that integrates with the Primrose app — and either provides information or notifies staff based…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

