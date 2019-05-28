Hord Coplan Macht sues Monument Realty for $1.5M in design work

Architecture firm Hord Coplan Macht has sued Monument Realty to recover what it says was extra design work needed at one of Baltimore’s new luxury apartment towers. The suit, filed May 8 in Baltimore City…

Architecture firm Hord Coplan Macht has sued Monument Realty to recover what it says was extra design work needed at one of Baltimore’s new luxury apartment towers.

The suit, filed May 8 in Baltimore City Circuit Court, seeks $1.5 million for work it did at Monument’s 225 N. Calvert Street Apartments. No hearing has been set.

“The defendant has failed and refused to negotiate and pay for extensive additional services,” Hord Coplan Macht’s lawsuit says.

Monument spokeswoman Colleen Kittell was unavailable for comment. Sharon Pula, a spokeswoman for Baltimore-based Hord Coplan Macht, declined to comment.

The 17-story project opened last June as a 551,000-square-foot multifamily development with 350 units and a 445-space parking garage. The complex includes a 19th-floor pool deck with sweeping views of Baltimore’s skyline and an indoor social space with a club lounge, movie theater, gaming area and fire pit. The project also has a full-service gym and retail space at street level.

