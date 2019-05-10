Historic Georgetown properties to be connected, renovated and converted

A Georgetown property owner is proposing to rehabilitate and connect adjacent Wisconsin Avenue properties while converting the entirety to commercial. MDP 1353 Wisconsin LLC, an affiliate of D.C.-based Martin-Diamond Properties, has filed plans with the…

A Georgetown property owner is proposing to rehabilitate and connect adjacent Wisconsin Avenue properties while converting the entirety to commercial.

MDP 1353 Wisconsin LLC, an affiliate of D.C.-based Martin-Diamond Properties, has filed plans with the Board of Zoning Adjustment to resurrect 1353-1355 Wisconsin as office over retail. The building — located next door to the old Georgetown Theater property, which MDP also owns — currently host retail on the ground floor and part of the second floor and vacant residences on the second and third floors.

The two buildings, both constructed in 1888, combine for nearly 8,000 square feet of floor area, more than half of which is retail. To the rear of the building is a partially collapsed carriage house. While MDP hasn’t identified when it first collapsed, it notes “there have been structural failures as recent as January 2019 which have resulted in temporary measures to preserve the remains of the walls to prevent further degradation.”

The…