202
Home » Latest News » Hilton not jumping on…

Hilton not jumping on the homesharing bandwagon anytime soon

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 2, 2019 2:14 pm 05/02/2019 02:14pm
Share

After Marriott International made a big splash Tuesday with the news that it would launch a home-sharing product in 100 markets, hospitality industry watchers were eager to hear whether any of its competitors were following suit. And for fellow D.C.-area based hotelier Hilton, at least, the answer is no — for now. 

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) CEO Chris Nassetta on Wednesday answered a question about whether Hilton would dip its toe in that water on the company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call, joking that he was “shocked’ to hear the question. 

“The short answer is at the moment, that’s not something that we’re pursuing,” he said. “The longer answer is, which is consistent with my prior commentary, is we fundamentally think that home-sharing is a different business.”

It’s an answer that sounds a lot like the one Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) CEO Arne Sorenson was giving a couple of years ago, though clearly his thought process evolved. 

But Nassetta is not…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!