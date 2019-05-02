Hilton not jumping on the homesharing bandwagon anytime soon

After Marriott International made a big splash Tuesday with the news that it would launch a home-sharing product in 100 markets, hospitality industry watchers were eager to hear whether any of its competitors were following…

After Marriott International made a big splash Tuesday with the news that it would launch a home-sharing product in 100 markets, hospitality industry watchers were eager to hear whether any of its competitors were following suit. And for fellow D.C.-area based hotelier Hilton, at least, the answer is no — for now.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) CEO Chris Nassetta on Wednesday answered a question about whether Hilton would dip its toe in that water on the company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call, joking that he was “shocked’ to hear the question.

“The short answer is at the moment, that’s not something that we’re pursuing,” he said. “The longer answer is, which is consistent with my prior commentary, is we fundamentally think that home-sharing is a different business.”

It’s an answer that sounds a lot like the one Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) CEO Arne Sorenson was giving a couple of years ago, though clearly his thought process evolved.

But Nassetta is not…