Healthy Food Trends From the National Restaurant Association Show

The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago is a four-day extravaganza showcasing the latest food and beverage trends, emerging technologies and new innovations in food service. This year was the 100th anniversary of the show, and it was bigger than ever — with 2,300 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from around the world.

I enjoyed walking the cavernous exhibit halls and attending some of the education sessions and cooking demonstrations. I ran into a salad-making robot, picked up some straws made from straw, toured food truck prototypes and, of course, tasted a lot of the fare.

One thing is for sure: It’s going to be easier than ever to eat healthier when eating out. Here are six food trends that I spotted at the show that support doing just that.

Plant Protein for Carnivores

Plant-based products seemed to dominate the exhibit floor at the show, which wrapped up last week, and the booths for Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat were among the busiest and buzziest. Attendees lined up to sample the meat-free burgers fresh from the grill, or the crumbles transformed into meatballs, quesadillas and tacos.

Especially designed to attract meat eaters, the products attempt to mimic beef as close as possible — from the sizzling when cooking to the taste and the juicy, “bleeding” qualities. Both of these products were recognized with 2019 Food and Beverage Awards for innovation, and they’re starting to appear on restaurant menus from coast to coast. A company called Before the Butcher was another FABI Award-winner for its plant-based Uncut breakfast sausage patty.

Gluten-Free Gets Creative

Venice Bakery sampled an interesting array of gluten-free, grain-free pizza crusts made from beet root, sweet potato and zucchini. The colorful, crisp crusts were served in slices with various toppings. It’s good to see more vegetables get in on the cauliflower pizza crust craze.

Speaking of a vegetable trend, we’ve seen the growing popularity of zucchini noodles ( zoodles) and other spiralized veggies turned into pasta substitutes. Well, what do you think about fish noodles? That’s exactly what Trident Seafoods has created with its new 10g Protein Noodles made with wild Alaskan pollock. The protein-rich and gluten-free noodles don’t smell or taste fishy, but take on the flavors of whatever they’re combined with. Fully cooked and frozen, the noodles are simply thawed and served hot or cold with other ingredients. Both of these products were also FABI Award-winners at this year’s show.

Ultra-Convenient and Wholesome Whole Grains

Even though gluten-free is still trending on restaurant menus, so are quality grains. In particular, Jasberry rice, a variety of purplish whole-grain rice that contains high levels of anthocyanins — the beneficial polyphenols found in red and blue fruits like tart cherries and blueberries — was an intriguing offering. Developed through traditional cross-breeding techniques, the organic, non-GMO product from Green Spot Foods contributes to a social enterprise project helping over 2,500 small-scale farmers in rural Thailand grow their way out of poverty. It was one of many mission-driven brands telling their stories on the exhibit floor.

For convenient whole grains, I spotted packaged avocado toast, whole grain oats in a disposable cup for adding hot water, and cooked quinoa in orb-shaped packages for slicing and heating in the microwave, oven or stovetop.

New Fruits Worth Picking

Multiple aisles featured fruits in various forms, but two that are likely to be standouts are dragon fruit and yuzu. Also known as pitaya or strawberry pear, dragon fruit is a tropical red-skinned fruit with green scales — which is how the prickly fruit gets its dragon moniker. The stunning fruit has a white pulp with tiny black seeds — which has made it popular on Instagram. Look for dragon fruit to appear on restaurant menus in cocktails, smoothie bowls, fruit salads, sorbets and other desserts. Starbucks recently introduced two pink drinks made with dragon fruit.

Yuzu is a tart Japanese citrus fruit that’s a mix between grapefruit, lime and mandarin orange. The fruit was seen throughout the Japanese pavilion — sold as frozen pulp and flavoring everything from beverages to mochi ice cream. Expect to see more U.S. chefs introduce yuzu on restaurant menus, showing up in cocktails, desserts and sauces for seafood.

Less Sugary Sips

Companies are slashing sugar in drinks and offering new, flavorful beverage options — from sparkling waters and infused teas to artisanal, small-batch sodas with less sugar.

Three drinks honored with a FABI Award this year included Natalie’s new line of cold-pressed juices without any added sugar or artificial ingredients, Naked Juice’s Half Naked — a juice with 50 percent less sugar than typical juice smoothies, and Odwalla Craft Ades, a line of lemonades and limeades infused with herbs, spices and botanicals.

The Mighty Chickpea

This humble legume has emerged a star. Chickpeas are a celebrated ingredient in the cuisines of the Levant — Lebanon, Syria and Israel — which are on fire today, according to industry expert Nancy Kruse, who presented a well-attended session on menu trends.

Not simply an ingredient in hummus and falafel, chickpeas have become the base for vegan ice cream, dessert hummus, pasta and flatbreads. Aquafaba, the liquid leftover from cooked chickpeas, was featured in two products on display: Fabanaise, a vegan mayonnaise from condiment-maker Sir Kensington’s, and FabaButter, a plant-based butter made by Fora. Chefs are using aquafaba to replace egg whites as a plant-based, no waste alternative.

What’s more, green chickpeas may be the new edamame. These young chickpeas, which are harvested early and shelled in the field, are bright green instead of the typical tan. Fresh Nature served samples of its frozen green chickpeas, green chickpea hummus and green chickpea falafel cakes.

Some forms of these products are available only to the food service industry, although many you’ll be able to find yourself on supermarket shelves or online.

Healthy Food Trends From the National Restaurant Association Show originally appeared on usnews.com