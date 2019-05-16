Greene Turtle taps new CEO as Bob Barry steps down after 12 years

The Greene Turtle has named a veteran casual dining executive as its new president and CEO as the local casual dining chain’s longtime head Bob Barry prepares to step down from his role after 12…

The restaurant’s board of directors announced Thursday the hiring of Geovannie “Geo” Concepcion, former chief operating officer of Minneapolis-based BBQ chain Famous Dave’s. The move comes as the Greene Turtle is looking to continue its growth beyond its current 44 locations.

The Columbia, Maryland-based sports bar and grille chain was also named among the fastest-growing companies in the Baltimore area after growing revenue nearly 25 percent to $125 million in 2016. In 2017, the company’s revenue was $113 million. Greene Turtle was founded in 1976 with its first location in Ocean City. The chain now has locations across Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Concepcion replaces Barry who will remain a shareholder in the company and did…