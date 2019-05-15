Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to induct first Hall of Fame members

The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is creating a Hispanic Business Hall of Fame. At its rebranded 43rd annual gala June 14, the chamber will honor two businesspeople and a company that have contributed…

The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is creating a Hispanic Business Hall of Fame.

At its rebranded 43rd annual gala June 14, the chamber will honor two businesspeople and a company that have contributed to the chamber’s mission of supporting Hispanic business.

The first inductees: Maria Gomez, executive director of D.C.-based community health provider Mary’s Center; Juan Pablo, co-founder and president of Babyscripts, a D.C. software company; and Pepco Holdings Inc., the D.C.-based power supplier. An advisory group compromising five Greater Washington business veterans selected the recipients.

CEO Nicole Quiroga, who took over the chamber two years ago, said she created the Hall of Fame to leave behind a legacy and create something that will continue to acknowledge the advancement of the Hispanic business community on an annual basis.

“I felt that Hispanic businesses have made such an impact in the region over the years,” Quiroga told me.

Gomez will be the recipient…