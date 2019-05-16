Greater Washington has a new entrant on the Fortune 500

The annual Fortune 500 list — a tangible representation of business mite — hit the internet today with a gain for Greater Washington. Beacon Roofing Supply, a publicly traded company that moved from Massachusetts to…

Beacon Roofing Supply, a publicly traded company that moved from Massachusetts to Herndon in 2013, cracked the top 500 public U.S. companies by revenue for the first time in 2018. Beacon (NASDAQ: BECN) was No. 464 with $6.4 billion in revenue, thanks to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp. in January 2018.

The addition gives Greater Washington 16 slots on the list, up one from last year. But don’t get too excited: Fortune designated Discovery as Maryland company in 2018, but it has since moved its headquarters from Silver Spring to New York.

Here’s the full 2019 list of local companies:

No. 22: Fannie Mae (D.C.), $120.1 billion (DOWN ONE SPOT)

No. 40: Freddie Mac (McLean), $73.6 billion (DOWN TWO)

No. 60: Lockheed Martin (Bethesda), $53.8 billion (DOWN ONE)

No. 92: General Dynamics (Falls Church), $36.2 billion (UP SEVEN)

