Gold up, silver up

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 3:26 pm 05/03/2019 03:26pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,279.20 an ounce — up $9.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.91 an ounce — up 37 cents.

