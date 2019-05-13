Gold up, silver down

The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,300.10 an ounce — up $14.40. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.71 an ounce — down 1 cent.

The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,300.10 an ounce — up $14.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.71 an ounce — down 1 cent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.