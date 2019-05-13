202
Gold up, silver down

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 3:24 pm 05/13/2019 03:24pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,300.10 an ounce — up $14.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.71 an ounce — down 1 cent.

