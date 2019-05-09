202
Gold up, Silver down

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 3:34 pm 05/09/2019 03:34pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,283.50 an ounce — up $4.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.71an ounce — down 8 cents.

