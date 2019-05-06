202
Gold up, Silver down

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 3:29 pm 05/06/2019 03:29pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,281.70 an ounce — up $2.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.86 an ounce — down 5 cents.

