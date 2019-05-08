Gold down, Silver down

202
By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 3:28 pm 05/08/2019 03:28pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,279.40 an ounce — down $4.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.79 an ounce — down 7 cents.

