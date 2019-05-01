202
Gold down, silver down

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 3:29 pm 05/01/2019 03:29pm
The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1281.40 an ounce — down $1.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.64 an ounce — down 26 cents.

