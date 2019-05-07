Go inside the new International Spy Museum

After closing its doors in Penn Quarter on New Year’s Day, the International Spy Museum has returned with more than 7,000 new artifacts in a new 140,000-square-foot facility. The $162 million museum at 700 L’Enfant…

After closing its doors in Penn Quarter on New Year’s Day, the International Spy Museum has returned with more than 7,000 new artifacts in a new 140,000-square-foot facility.

The $162 million museum at 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW will open its doors Sunday, boasting interactive exhibits and the world’s largest public display of authentic spy tools and gadgets. The now-nonprofit museum not only covers the pop culture world of spies but also explores real intelligence work throughout American and world history — the successes and the failures.

The expanded exhibitions tackle a range of issues and employ new techniques to bring visitors deeper into the world of espionage, with several exhibits featuring games or video elements on screens.

In its new space, what was the entire old museum now fits into a single exhibit. The increased space has also allowed for the museum to designate the seventh and eighth floors as event spaces. Museum officials said those spaces are already being booked years…