Georgetown strikes deal for new student housing near Union Station

Georgetown University has struck a development deal with Gonzaga College High School, with plans to build new student housing on a site near Union Station. The high school agreed to lease a 33,000-square-foot site at…

Georgetown University has struck a development deal with Gonzaga College High School, with plans to build new student housing on a site near Union Station.

The high school agreed to lease a 33,000-square-foot site at 55 H St. NW to the university, which signed a deal for an 85-year ground-lease last week, per the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The space is currently home to a parking lot bounded by the school’s football stadium and its Eye Street campus, the office building at 800 N. Capitol St. NW and the mixed-use 77 H St. NW.

Georgetown and Gonzaga officials wrote in a joint statement to the Washington Business Journal that plans for the property are “still in development,” but the university currently expects to build a new residential building on the lot to meet “increased demand for student housing.”

Officials added that Georgetown selected the site due to its proximity to both the university’s existing Law Center and School of Continuing Studies, as well as a property Georgetown…