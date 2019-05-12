Gender Differences in Autism

For some people, thinking about a certain disease conjures up an image of who might have it. Prostate cancer? Older men. Breast cancer? Women. But not so fast — the American Cancer Society estimates that…

For some people, thinking about a certain disease conjures up an image of who might have it. Prostate cancer? Older men. Breast cancer? Women. But not so fast — the American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019, 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men and 500 are expected to die of the disease.

Now how about autism? If you just flashed to a mental image of a little boy, you’re not alone in assigning a gender to the condition more formally known as autism spectrum disorder. Many people do, but the fact is, autism affects girls and women, too, and missing the diagnosis early can have health impacts later on, no matter the sex or gender of a person with ASD.

What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that ASD “is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. There is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.”

This inherent variability of behaviors and needs that can fall under the umbrella of ASD is part of the challenge some individuals face in getting the right diagnosis, and could partly explain why it seems to be more closely associated with male children than females. Luc Lecavalier, professor in the departments of psychology and psychiatry at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, says ASD “is a behaviorally-defined syndrome that is variable” and doesn’t always offer easy-to-identify symptoms. “There’s no blood test for it,” and while the criteria for diagnosing the disorder are well defined, ascribing them to a variety of behaviors exhibited by a wide range of children isn’t always clear-cut.

“The reality is it’s hard to succinctly have diagnostic criteria that apply to kids of all ages, to both genders, to people who have no language, to people who have language, to people who have intellectual disabilities or a lower IQ or to people who are geniuses. That’s what you try to do with a disorder like ASD, and that’s why we talk about a spectrum,” Lecavalier says. While a severe case in which a child is nonverbal or is very rigid, restricted or obsessive in his or her behaviors and exhibits repetitive body movements such as rocking back and forth or flapping his or her hands might be more easily identified as autism, the less obvious cases can be tougher to spot.

Lecavalier says roughly half of ASD diagnoses fall along that spectrum between normal development and severe ASD and are sometimes referred to as high functioning autism. “If there’s one disorder that’s very heterogeneous, it’s ASD. And because it’s behaviorally defined, that means cultural and social expectations implicitly go into the definition of the disorder.”

Is Autism More Common in Males?

One reason why autism is often thought of as a “male disease” is because in looking at epidemiological — or population-wide — data about autism, the disorder “is diagnosed three to four times more often in males compared to females,” says Dr. Thomas D. Challman, medical director of the Geisinger Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute in Danville, Pennsylvania.

It’s important to note that there’s a difference between diagnosis and incidence. Just because autism is less frequently diagnosed in girls doesn’t necessarily mean it’s less prevalent. “The symptoms that (girls with autism) are exhibiting might not stand out as much as in a boy who also could have symptoms of an autism spectrum disorder,” Challman says.

The CDC reports that “about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder,” and these diagnoses “occur in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.” And while the CDC also reports that ASD diagnoses are about four times higher in boys than girls, Challman says a more granular look at ASD diagnoses offers additional detail.

“If you look at (the data about) children with autism that has a more significant impact on their overall functioning — in other words children who have an associated intellectual disability in addition to Autism Spectrum Disorder — that ratio reduces much closer to 1:1 or 2:1. And, if you look at the children who are exhibiting more severe autism and general developmental symptoms, the sex ratio is much closer to being even.” That means that the male predominance in autism diagnoses is mostly noticed in “the higher functioning individuals,” he says.

Why this difference exists isn’t clear, but several factors may be involved, Challman says, including biology, gender differences in socialization and cultural expectations and diagnostic bias. “There can certainly be biological differences in the brain that make these symptoms more likely to appear in boys, but there’s also a growing body of literature that suggests that the higher functioning girls with autism may escape notice by teachers and sometimes even by parents.”

Some of this could be related to differences in how children are socialized and raised, and how they may conduct themselves differently in play and social settings, Challman says. “For instance, boys with autism spectrum disorder may be more likely to play alone whereas girls who are also exhibiting symptoms of an autism spectrum disorder may be more likely to play with others or at least move in and out of social groups at school, but still have considerable difficulties with social interactions. So it might not be as obvious to the casual observer that they’re having social difficulties.”

Lecavalier notes that “the way we socialize girls is different than how we socialize boys, and that might contribute to us under-recognizing girls with ASD.” For example, girls are often taught to be less aggressive in their social interactions, and this could mean that symptoms of ASD might be overlooked or misascribed to just being shy or less outgoing. “If a girl is calmer, more introspective or keeps to herself, some people might think, ‘she’s just a girl,'” and might not realize there could actually be a problem with communication or socialization there, he says. Also, when a health care provider meets with a girl, he or she may not be thinking ASD first off, because of an innate, unconscious bias. Lecavalier says this sort of bias may also be present in identifying eating disorders. “With eating disorders, 9 people out of 10 who are diagnosed with anorexia are girls. It doesn’t mean there’s not more boys” who have it, but they may not be diagnosed as readily because the health care provider isn’t thinking of it as an option, “and there’s less research on it,” he notes. Similarly, Challman notes that this “also happens to be true for girls with ADHD. It’s a similar situation where they tend to escape notice in early childhood.”

All of this may lead to a later diagnosis of ASD in girls and women, if one is made at all.

What Happens If an Autism Diagnosis is Missed?

The Organization for Autism Research reports that most women with autism do not receive a diagnosis, “and if they are diagnosed, it occurs in late adulthood.” This can mean that individuals who would have benefited from support and therapies don’t receive them when they can be most effective, and that can have long-term health consequences.

“We always want to pick up when kids are having difficulty in any domain of functioning,” Challman says. If such development issues aren’t identified and addressed early, that “might lead to worsening of collateral issues such as anxiety. Anxiety and depression are much more common in individuals with ASD, and we hope that earlier recognition might help mitigate some of those issues. Earlier diagnosis is desirable in boys and girls so that we can be attuned to what’s going on and not misattribute behaviors to something else.” The fact is, there are treatments available for ASD and other developmental issues, and taking advantage of them earlier may lead to better outcomes.

Earlier intervention can help children with autism learn to function better in a world that sometimes seems stacked against them. Learning the basics of how society expects individuals to communicate and interact may help children with ASD navigate through the challenges they encounter and grow into functional adults who can attend college, live independently, hold jobs and do all the same sorts of things that everyone else aspires to do. “We want to be identifying different developmental and behavioral issues and characteristics and differences that do have some sort of impact on later physical, mental or social functioning so that maybe we can adjust the trajectory or adjust the course of those events,” Challman says.

Lecavalier agrees that early intervention is key to improving outcomes and reducing the burden of health care costs over the longer term. “If you take someone who is pretty severely impacted and you intervene hard between the ages of 2 and 6, not all of them but at least half of these people will do a lot better” and may not need expensive long-term care facilities. Even though it might be costly to deal with problems upfront, he says it’s vastly less expensive than trying to deal with it later on. “That four-year-old kid who’s 40 pounds now will become an adult, and it’ll become way more complicated and expensive to deal with this down the road. I wish more policymakers and people who are in a position to make a difference understood that.”

For parents, if your child, no matter the gender, seems to be exhibiting signs of social difficulty or other behavioral or communication problems that could be ascribed to any form of developmental disability, it’s worth talking to his or her pediatrician about what you’ve observed. Even if it’s a subtle sign, it’s worth discussing in case that’s an important symptom of a potentially bigger problem to come.

