Gannett CEO exits as company battles hostile takeover bid

McLean-based Gannett Co. Inc. finds itself without a CEO less than 10 days before a shareholder meeting that could determine the company’s future.

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) CEO Robert Dickey, a 29-year veteran of the media giant, announced in December his plans to retire by May 7, or earlier if a successor is a named. The company informed the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday that Gannett “is conducting an ongoing search process to identify a successor CEO to serve as Mr. Dickey’s replacement, but has not yet completed such process.”

In the meantime, Gannett interim Chief Operating Officer Barbara Wall has been appointed by the board of directors as principal executive officer. Wall also serves as Gannett’s chief legal officer.

Gannett retained search firm Egon Zehnder to assist in the hunt for a new CEO.

Dickey had served in that role since June 2015, shortly after Gannett spun off its broadcast television stations to become Tegna Inc. He entered the top spot just as Gannett…