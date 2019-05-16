Fresh look at condo tower coming to top of the Rosslyn hill

It was only a couple of years ago that Washington Business Journal employees were chasing cockroaches out of their Rosslyn office at 1555 Wilson Blvd. We’ve since moved. The antiquated, mid-rise office building is long…

It was only a couple of years ago that Washington Business Journal employees were chasing cockroaches out of their Rosslyn office at 1555 Wilson Blvd. We’ve since moved. The antiquated, mid-rise office building is long demolished, and what Penzance is constructing in its place is a world away.

The D.C.-based developer this week released new images of Pierce, the 27-story condominium piece of The Highlands development coming to the top of the Rosslyn hill. The 104-unit Pierce, in addition to the 23-story, 331-unit Aubrey and 26-story, 449-unit Evo, both apartment towers, will have addresses on North Pierce Street, which will be extended through the development to link with 18th Street North.

The 1.2 million-square-foot project, to include 40,000 square feet of retail, is expected to deliver in 2021. Highlands was designed by Hickok Cole Architects and Studios Architecture.

Pierce — the website for which went live on Wednesday — will feature floor plans ranging from 1,266 to 2,403…