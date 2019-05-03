202
Freedom Forum kicks off search for temporary home

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 3, 2019 10:46 am 05/03/2019 10:46am
The Freedom Forum Inc. has retained real estate brokerage Savills Inc. to help it find temporary space while it seeks out a new home for the Newseum now at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in the District.

The Freedom Forum declined to disclose deal terms, but it is facing a time crunch to move out and hopes to find short-term space in the District in the first quarter of 2020 or early in the second quarter, the nonprofit said Friday. It plans to close the museum Dec. 31 as part of its pending sale of the roughly 470,000-square-foot space to Johns Hopkins University, a $372.5 million deal announced in January.

It is only seeking short-term space for the forum’s operations and to continue to offer programming surrounding the First Amendment and free press to the public. The artifacts and exhibits it owns will be moved to the forum’s archival facility in Laurel, including the oversized First Amendment tablet on the Newseum facade, while the items on loan will be returned to their rightful owners.

