Foulger-Pratt is building everywhere. It’s latest will bring 327 units and retail to Eckington, wrapped by the area’s largest park.

Foulger-Pratt is scheduled to break ground Thursday on One 501, a mixed-use development in Eckington that will be partially wrapped by the largest park within the NoMa Business Improvement District.

The two — the park and the apartment building — go hand-in-hand.

The Foulger-Pratt project, slated for 1.8 acres at 1501 Harry Thomas Way NE, will include 327 apartments, four artist/maker live-work units, 9,200 square feet of retail and restaurants, 174 secure bicycle parking spaces and several dozen inclusionary zoning units.

The development site is wrapped on two sides by the NoMa Parks Foundation’s Alethia Tanner Park. Work started on the park in March, and it is expected to be complete by late 2019 or early 2020.

Foulger-Pratt has played a key role in bringing Alethia Tanner Park to life.

The park foundation, an arm of the NoMa BID, paid Pepco $14 million in late 2015 for the initial 2 acres that would constitute what was then called the NoMa Green. Four months later, Potomac-based…