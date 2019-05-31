202
Former U.K. prime minister to join D.C. firm’s advisory board

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, is joining Afiniti as chair of the D.C. artificial intelligence company’s advisory board.

Cameron, who resigned in July 2016 after the United Kingdom voted in favor of the Brexit referendum to leave the European Union, joins a collection of high-profile business and political leaders already on the advisory board, including former BP CEO John Browne, former Thomson Reuters CEO Tom Glocer and Times Newspapers Chairman Andrew Knight.

Cameron is currently president of Alzheimer’s Research U.K., chair of the National Citizen Services Board of Patrons and he chaired the LSE-Oxford Commission of State Fragility, Growth and Development.

He said in a statement that during his time as Prime Minister he set in motion a large number of tech initiatives, including developing Tech City — a networking hub for tech entrepreneurs that was eventually consolidated with a similar organization to create Tech Nation — and creating the Government…

