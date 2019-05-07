Former Ravens, WUSA exec Mark Burdett joins Major League Lacrosse

Chesapeake Bayhawks President Mark Burdett has left the team to become chief revenue officer for Major League Lacrosse. Burdett has been with the Bayhawks, a MLL team, since January 2017 and has led the its…

Burdett has been with the Bayhawks, a MLL team, since January 2017 and has led the its efforts to build a stadium complex on the grounds of the former Crownsville Hospital Center in Anne Arundel County. His other sports business experience includes 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens as vice president of sales, during which he oversaw all team revenue and was the main point of contact for broadcast negotiations.

He spent five years as general manager of WUSA, D.C.’s CBS affiliate, a job he left in December 2016.

In his new role with MLL, Burdett will work to recruit new sponsorship and business development opportunities for the league. He will also help MLL Commissioner Alexander Brown with the league’s expansion efforts.

MLL currently has six teams, including the Bayhawks, who joined the league in 2010. Brown took over the top spot at MLL in spring 2018, becoming only…