Former Northrop CEO Wes Bush cashes out on company stock

Northrop Grumman Corp. board chairman and former CEO Wes Bush secured more than $14 million from the sale of company common stock on Tuesday. According for a Form 4 filing, Bush, who stepped down as…

Northrop Grumman Corp. board chairman and former CEO Wes Bush secured more than $14 million from the sale of company common stock on Tuesday.

According for a Form 4 filing, Bush, who stepped down as CEO on Jan. 1, sold 50,000 shares at a range of $290.70 to $292.06 a share, divesting himself of 17% of his reported common stock holdings in the Falls Church-based defense giant.

The remainder of those shares are currently retained in a series of family trusts in which Bush and his wife, Natalie, are trustees, according to Northrop’s March 29 proxy report.

Northrop representatives were unable to comment on the nature of the stock sale.

The move marks the first stock sale for Bush since August 2018, when he sold 20,000 shares for $5.96 million. Those sales can often be automatically triggered under predetermined terms, such as when stock prices reach a certain level.

Bush is slated to receive 5,661 in share equivalents, which could come at the end of his board term on July 31, when…