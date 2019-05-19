For Affordable Job Training, Consider Modern Apprenticeships

Childhood dreams of working as an actress or marine biologist did not prepare Tatiana Douglas for her current career path. The young Brooklyn native is a cloud computing apprentice in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she…

Childhood dreams of working as an actress or marine biologist did not prepare Tatiana Douglas for her current career path. The young Brooklyn native is a cloud computing apprentice in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she learns by watching training videos, conversing with mentors and tackling team programming challenges with the other members of her cohort.

“If you had told me at age 12 I would be at IBM at age 20, I would have said, ‘You’re lying,'” Douglas says.

After graduating from Pathways in Technology Early College High School with both a high school diploma and an associate degree in software engineering, Douglas considered seeking a bachelor’s degree in computer science. But when she learned about apprenticeship opportunities at IBM, she applied, intrigued.

Ultimately, finances were the deciding factor.

“I went to my college orientation, but something told me IBM was the way to go,” she says. In college, “I would have learned a lot, but I would have also been in debt.”

Douglas’ decision highlights one of the big benefits apprenticeships offer to job seekers in an era of soaring tuition costs. An apprenticeship provides paid skills instruction and on-the-job training to workers, culminating in a portable credential that makes them attractive to employers. The average starting wage for apprentices is $15, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Thanks in part to the endorsement of the executive branch, apprenticeship programs are expanding beyond their roots in the building trades. More than 150,000 businesses in industries like technology and health care have adopted them, the Department of Labor reports.

Read on to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities across industries.

[READ: Companies Lure Workers With (Nearly) Free College Tuition.]

Trades Apprenticeship Programs

Skilled trades professions have long used apprenticeship programs to prepare people for careers in fields such as bricklaying, plumbing and steamfitting, which is the work of fabricating, installing and maintaining piping systems.

To train new recruits, Steamfitters UA Local 602, the Washington, D.C., branch of the national union, annually accepts about 225 people into its five-year apprenticeship program.

In addition to working 40 hours a week on job sites, new apprentices attend class on Monday and Wednesday nights and all day on Saturday. First-year participants make 40% of the rate earned by journeymen (fully certified professionals), while fifth-year apprentices make 80%.

“The beauty of it — and one of the best-kept secrets about building trade labor unions — is they don’t pay for their schooling whatsoever,” says Daniel Loveless, business manager for the Steamfitters UA Local 602. “When they come out, they’re making $90,000 with no student debt.”

Many of the apprentices are young, but not all; the average age is 24. Some sign up right after high school, while others come to the program after finishing their military careers. One current apprentice has an MBA from Brown University.

Few women apply, a trend that Loveless and his colleagues are trying to change by improving recruiting efforts and strengthening women’s networks within the profession.

“I’d love to see more women in the trade,” he says. “Women have the skill set for it.”

Loveless acknowledges that manual labor isn’t to everyone’s taste: “You’re going to wear denim and come home dirty,” he says. But for people who see themselves thriving outside of an office setting, “it’s a lucrative business.”

Technology and Health Care Apprenticeship Programs

As the demand for technical skills in other industries has increased, different kinds of employers have started offering apprenticeships, too, hoping to attract some of the “smart people who either opted out of university or didn’t have access to college,” says Dan Black, global recruiting leader at EY, an accounting and professional services firm that hires apprentices in the United Kingdom.

Across the U.S., there are far more openings for some tech jobs than workers trained to fill them, and apprenticeship programs help to fill the gap. For example, in addition to budding software engineers like Douglas, IBM hires apprentices for other ” new-collar” roles such as electronics technician and cybersecurity analyst.

Health care is another growing industry hungry for workers. In that field, CVS has an apprenticeship program for pharmacy technicians.

[Read: Health Care Jobs Abound. Here’s How to Tap Into the Hot Job Market.]

Although apprenticeships prepare participants for roles at host companies, “the learning that happens needs to be portable,” says Taylor White, senior policy analyst with the education policy program at New America, a think tank. “We believe this needs to be about an industry, not a single employer.” That means apprentices have flexibility to pursue employment at multiple companies after completing their programs.

The relationships they build and corporate culture practices they learn during their apprenticeships may also present them with opportunities to blaze their own trails within their host organizations. Douglas was surprised to learn about all the different types of roles IBM offers and hopes to explore a variety of positions.

“It’s been easy to network once my mentors told me it’s OK to ask for help,” she says. “Now that I’m in IBM, I’m more interested in graphic design and user interface design, and I’m going to try to maneuver to people in those departments, asking them to show me what their typical day is like.”

Find an Apprenticeship

Aspiring apprentices who are still in high school should talk to their school career or guidance counselors and career technical education instructors, who may be able to help them find youth apprenticeship opportunities designed for teenagers, White says.

[See: Teen Jobs That Pay Well]

Older adults should use resources provided by state and regional employment agencies, chambers of commerce and the federal Department of Labor.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

8 Careers for Creative People

For Affordable Job Training, Consider Modern Apprenticeships originally appeared on usnews.com