Food hall, coworking coming to Alexandria’s Hoffman Town Center

The latest area to participate in the D.C. area’s food hall explosion: Alexandria, which will get a new 12,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of a new apartment building going up in Hoffman Town Center.

The food hall will be paired with a coworking space on the other side of the building’s lobby. Both the food hall and coworking space are the brainchild of perennial Alexandria entrepreneur Scott Shaw and ALX Community, a local coworking outfit that launched in Old Town in 2018.

Shaw and ALX Community partners Kelly Grant and Andrew Galbraith will own the food hall. The coworking space will have the ALX Community brand; the food hall, though not yet named, will have 12 independent stalls and a central bar.

Its bar will be operated by Shaw’s other company, Alexandria Restaurant Partners, which he owns with fellow restaurateurs Dave Nicholas and Dave Clapp. Shaw declined to identify the specific restaurant operators that will be included in the food hall, but he did…