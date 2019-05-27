Food Allergies in Adults

When most of us think of food allergy, we believe it’s something that mostly happens in children. But a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open sheds new light on…

When most of us think of food allergy, we believe it’s something that mostly happens in children. But a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open sheds new light on the subject. It shows that food allergy is also a common problem in adults in the U.S.

The study, headed by Dr. Ruchi Gupta — a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital — surveyed more than 40,000 adults by telephone and internet throughout the U.S. from late 2015 to late 2016. The average age of the survey population was 47 years. The primary goal of the survey was to determine how common and how severe food allergies are in adults. The survey was self-reporting, but still used strict criteria to make sure those labeled as food allergic had symptoms consistent with a “convincing” food allergy. Those symptoms included hives, wheezing or a drop in blood pressure. Symptoms such as headache, stomach ache or itchy mouth did not qualify as a true food allergy and would be labeled as a food intolerance, which is not life-threatening.

So what did the researchers find? More than 10% of U.S. adults have a history of food allergy. That means more than 26 million adults in the U.S. have a food allergy. That’s a much higher occurrence than many allergy experts thought, and the numbers are slightly higher than those seen even in children in the U.S.

The most common allergies seen in adults in the survey were to shellfish (3%), milk (2%), peanut (2%), tree nut (1%) and fin fish (1%). Not surprisingly, allergies like egg, wheat and soy don’t really show up, as these are the types of food allergies children usually outgrow as they get older. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, fin fish and shellfish are generally lifelong.

A couple of other insights from this fascinating study were that 45% of adults were allergic to multiple foods, and 48% developed food allergies as adults. It’s estimated that about 40% of children with food allergies have multiple food allergies, so it stands to reason that the number would be equally high in adults. But it’s a big surprise that almost half of adults develop their sensitivity as an adult. This is an important emerging health problem. If you have what appears to be an allergic reaction to a food, discuss it with an allergist. Allergists are specially trained to diagnose and treat food allergies and will work with you to develop a plan.

The study also found that there was a higher rate of food allergy in non-white race/ethnicity as compared to the white population. It was also higher in females than males. Not surprisingly, adults with allergic conditions such as asthma, eczema and hay fever are at a higher likelihood of developing food allergy as well.

Anyone with a food allergy is at a risk for a life-threatening reaction and should always carry two epinephrine autoinjectors in case of accidental ingestion of the allergic food. Unfortunately, the same study showed only 24% of food-allergic adults have a current epinephrine prescription. That means most of these adults do not have appropriate emergency treatment. Yet 38% of those surveyed had at least one food allergy–related emergency department visit. This information is very disturbing.

Food allergy isn’t just a problem seen in children — it’s an adult problem, too. This study reminds me of a patient I saw several years ago, a radiologist who developed peanut allergy at age 65. You’re never too old to become allergic to a food. So, if you have symptoms such as hives, rashes, breathing difficulty or gastrointestinal problems shortly after eating a food, you should be checked by a board-certified allergist to determine if you have a true food allergy.

