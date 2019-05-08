202
Five Guys near The Forbidden City? The homegrown burger chain looks east.

May 8, 2019
Five Guys Burgers and Fries appears to be ready for mainland China.

The Greater Washington-born burger chain is preparing to open a location this year in a high-end mall in the Xidan commercial district of Beijing, according to The Beijinger, an English-language site covering China’s second-largest city. The location would be just less than 3 miles from The Forbidden City.

We’ve reached out to Five Guys’ corporate office in Lorton for confirmation and will update this space when we hear back. 

It would be the chain’s second franchise location in China. The first opened last year in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative district of the world’s most populous country and has separate economic and governing systems from the mainland. 

Five Guys currently counts nearly 1,600 locations around the globe and it posted $1.7 billion in systemwide sales in 2017. Last year, the burger chain opened franchises in Oman, Belgium, Bahrain, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland, in addition…

