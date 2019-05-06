Falls Church hospice care provider relocating headquarters, will sell current home near Mosaic

Hospice services provider Capital Caring will relocate its headquarters later this year to a 50,000-square-foot space in Falls Church as part of an organizational expansion. The nonprofit Capital Caring plans to sell its current 31,000-square-foot…

Hospice services provider Capital Caring will relocate its headquarters later this year to a 50,000-square-foot space in Falls Church as part of an organizational expansion.

The nonprofit Capital Caring plans to sell its current 31,000-square-foot space at 2900 Telestar Court, near the Mosaic District, “in the future,” according to a press release. Capital Caring paid $8.7 million for the building in 2009. It has an assessed value currently of about $6.5 million, according to Fairfax County records.

The organization has signed a 15-year lease for its new space at 3180 Fairview Park Drive, which recently underwent a major renovation led by its new owners, an affiliate of Boston-based Marcus Partners. It has been rebranded as 80 at Fairview.

The property now includes an eatery with outdoor seating, fitness club, yoga studio, renovated lobby, an auditorium and outdoor communal spaces.

Capital Caring provides hospice care, palliative care and bereavement counseling services at locations…