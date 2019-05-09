Face in the Crowd: Inequities exist in workplace. Let’s talk about it.

Another week, another well-researched story on the problems surrounding the pay and seniority gap between men and women — specifically, women who have children. The latest story making the rounds (at least on my Facebook…

Another week, another well-researched story on the problems surrounding the pay and seniority gap between men and women — specifically, women who have children.

The latest story making the rounds (at least on my Facebook and Twitter feeds) comes courtesy of The Upshot at The New York Times, via Claire Cain Miller’s “Women Did Everything Right. Then Work Got ‘Greedy.’”

It published April 26 if you want to give it a quick read. Though, the subhead might say everything you need to know: “How America’s obsession with long hours has widened the gender gap.” She covered how women are still seen as primary caregivers for children — and often take less demanding roles at work to be on call at home.

Oh hello, issue-that’s-very-relevant-to-D.C. The story bounced around my immediate circle, but I also saw it shared on social by women I’ve met through work here. It clearly resonated with those living in our local culture of constantly pinging Slack, multiple cellphones and…