202
Home » Latest News » Face in the Crowd:…

Face in the Crowd: CEOs need to be real with their staffs, clients

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 30, 2019 4:12 pm 05/30/2019 04:12pm
Share

In an age where most CEOs deflect questions about business challenges with a quick pivot to the positive, I was relieved to hear two very honest words from a local business leader during a recent panel discussion: “I’m scared.”

As I moderated a talk between four female entrepreneurs for PNC Bank, panelist Gina Schaefer, CEO of A Few Cool Hardware Stores and Hello Rentals, spoke about the pressure to keep up in a changing retail environment. She has hundreds of employees relying on her business’ success. There’s pressure. And it’s escalating.

She isn’t the only CEO with these thoughts. Her fellow panelists nodded with immediate understanding. Jan Adams, CEO of government contractor JMA Solutions, talked about the pains of getting her employees through two government shutdowns.

For small businesses, these stresses are real. But they’re often hidden behind shiny buzzwords and well-polished photos. Interviews and panel discussions turn into the Instagram version of life —…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!