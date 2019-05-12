Explore the Highest-Paying Retail Jobs

Retail jobs reward good service. Many retail jobs hire entry-level workers who don’t have advanced degrees, yet these opportunities often pay more than minimum wage. That’s because companies want to attract and keep good workers,…

Many retail jobs hire entry-level workers who don’t have advanced degrees, yet these opportunities often pay more than minimum wage. That’s because companies want to attract and keep good workers, says Stefan Midford, CEO of Capango, a mobile platform that helps workers find retail jobs. “Retail has gotten much smarter over the last five or six years looking for employees who are going to help with in-store experience,” he explains. “They want to build that brand and that reputation. To do that, they have to have great employees.” Of course, some retail positions are more lucrative than others. Read on to learn more about the best-paying retail jobs. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What makes retail a unique work environment?

In addition to or instead of hourly wages, retail workers may be paid on a commission system, in which case they earn a percentage of the sales they make. This can yield higher incomes for skilled salespeople but lead to wage slumps if the economy sours and customers cut their spending. Retail workers often work during prime shopping hours in the evenings, on weekends and over holidays. Some retail jobs are seasonal, meaning that companies hire more workers for especially busy times in the summer or leading up to the winter holidays. Find out more about how to make the most of a seasonal job.

Cashier

Median salary: $10.78 per hour or $22,430 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: -1%

Cashiers work at cash registers processing payments that shoppers make. They may also sign customers up for rewards programs. Median hourly wages for cashiers vary by workplace. In May 2018, here are the median hourly wages cashiers earned in the following environments:

— Pharmacies and drug stores ($11.26).

— Food and beverage stores ($10.93).

— General merchandise stores ($10.75).

— Gas stations ($10.29).

— Restaurants ($10.25).

Retail Salesperson

Median salary: $11.70 per hour or $24,340 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 2%

Retail salespeople assist customers by recommending products, answering questions and processing payments. About a third of retail salespeople worked part time in 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Median hourly wages for salespeople vary by workplace. In May 2018, here are the median hourly wages salespeople made in the following environments:

— Automotive dealers ($16.67).

— Building material and garden supply dealers ($12.94).

— Electronics and appliance stores ($12.17).

— Sports, hobby, instrument and book stores ($11.23).

— Clothing stores ($11.18).

Janitor

Median salary: $12.55 per hour or $26,110 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 10%

Also known as custodians, janitors empty trash cans, tidy floors, keep restrooms clean, make sure stores stay at comfortable temperatures and make small repairs.

Security Guard

Median salary: $13.72 per hour or $28,530 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 6%

Security guards protect property and money from thieves and vandals and also guard other retail workers from harm. They may monitor retail stores in person or remotely via surveillance camera. Security guards may work night shifts.

Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $14.66 per hour or $30,500 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 4%

Delivery truck drivers transport packages from warehouses to stores and homes. They may interact with customers who sign for their deliveries. Some of these workers also make sales to new clients along their routes.

Pharmacy Technician

Median salary: $15.72 per hour or $32,700 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 12%

These workers help pharmacists give prescription medicines to customers or health care workers. They help organize inventory and answer phone calls. Median wages for pharmacy technicians vary by workplace. In May 2018, here are the median annual wages pharmacy technicians made in the following environments:

— Hospitals ($37,390).

— Merchandise stores ($31,450).

— Food and beverage stores ($30,640).

— Pharmacies and drug stores ($30,470).

Customer Service Representative

Median salary: $16.23 per hour or $33,750 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 5%

These workers listen to customer questions and complaints, provide information, help fix problems, take orders and keep records of transactions. They may work in stores or in call centers.

Auto Mechanic

Median salary: $19.57 per hour or $40,710 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 6%

Also called service technicians, auto mechanics inspect and repair cars by testing parts and systems. They perform basic maintenance like changing oil and rotating ties. Median wages for auto mechanics vary by workplace. In May 2018, here are the median annual wages mechanics made in the following environments:

— Car dealerships ($44,280).

— Mechanic and electrical repair shops ($38,790).

— Car part and tire stores ($35,050).

Retail Sales Manager

Median salary: $90,110 per year

Expected job growth by 2026: 7%

As leaders of sales teams, sales managers may make considerably more money than many other retail workers. They set goals, analyze data, hire and train workers, handle customer complaints and determine special price plans.

