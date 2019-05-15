202
Expert Insight: How apartment buildings are making it easier to bike to work

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 15, 2019 11:28 am 05/15/2019 11:28am
Washington has gone mad for bikes. Bike lanes and bike-share options have sprung up around the city and the suburbs. With traffic tie-ups a part of the inevitable future and headachy past, more people are turning to two wheels to get them where four wheels fail. In fact, hundreds will cycle to work as part of Bike to Work Day May 17.

Developers of luxury condos and apartments now consider bicycle-friendly amenities to be part of the necessary mix of options offered to residents. High-end living means high-end bike care — from paid parking spaces and easy storage access to repair stations and pro-style shops.

Here is why. The U.S. Census American Community Survey put D.C. in third place for the highest percentages of people who bike to work in America’s biggest cities. And since 2010, the percentage of residents who bike to work has nearly doubled from 2.2% to 4% today. Some 13,000 commuters get from home to work on a bike — a number that’s growing by 1,200 every year. Many of…

