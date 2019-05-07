Execs from JBG Smith, RLJ Lodging and Hitt Contracting selected to national CRE list

Moina Banerjee of JBG Smith Properties, Leslie Hale of RLJ Lodging Trust and Kimberly Roy of Hitt Contracting have been selected to a national list of notable commercial real estate executives. The Business Journals’ Influencers:…

Moina Banerjee of JBG Smith Properties, Leslie Hale of RLJ Lodging Trust and Kimberly Roy of Hitt Contracting have been selected to a national list of notable commercial real estate executives.

The Business Journals’ Influencers: Commercial Real Estate spotlights 100 executives making moves in the CRE space in cities across the country. The 100 individuals represent both large, nationally known firms and smaller, locally focused businesses. Some of their names, and their companies’ names, might be familiar to you; others you might be seeing for the first time.

Up the road in Baltimore, Toby Bozzuto of the Bozzuto Group and Edward St. John of St. John Properties also made the list.

Click here to download the full list of 100 executives featured in Influencers: Commercial Real Estate.

These executives were identified in conjunction with editors and staff writers across The Business Journals’ network of more than 40 publications, including the Washington Business Journal. Each has…