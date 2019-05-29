Evolent Health to acquire majority of Kentucky health plan for $70M

Arlington health system consultancy Evolent Health Inc. has reached a deal to take majority ownership of a Kentucky health insurance provider. Evolent (NYSE: EVH) will pay $70 million in cash and issue a 30% equity…

Arlington health system consultancy Evolent Health Inc. has reached a deal to take majority ownership of a Kentucky health insurance provider.

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) will pay $70 million in cash and issue a 30% equity interest in exchange for 70% ownership of Passport Health Plan, a Louisville-based nonprofit health plan that provides managed care services throughout Kentucky, the companies announced.

Evolent’s stock price dipped more than 28% to $10.15 per share in Wednesday afternoon trading on the news.

The deal is expected to close in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year. It’s subject to approval from regulatory agencies and other normal closing conditions.

The purchase elevates the local company’s presence in the Kentucky Medicaid market, which Passport largely serves. And, it builds on the two organizations’ existing 10-year partnership, in which they launched the Medicaid Center of Excellence in 2016 to help improve health outcomes for Medicaid patients…