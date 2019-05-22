202
Everything you need to know about the Metro summer shutdown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 22, 2019 5:59 pm 05/22/2019 05:59pm
For just over a year, the region has braced for the summer Metro shutdown of the six stations south of Reagan National Airport. For those who haven’t been paying attention, that shutdown begins Saturday.

These six stations will close for desperately needed platform repairs until September. The halt won’t just be a burden for the 17,000 peak morning commuters who use the half-dozen stations, as Alexandria — where four of the stations are located — is expecting a significant economic hit. Hotels in the city could lose some $8.6 million in revenue, and Alexandria may lose $576,000 in lodging taxes, about 5% of its 2018 hotel night revenue, according to a study by Smith Travel Research commissioned by local leaders.

The region has put together a $4.4 million mitigation plan that pays for a patchwork of free shuttles, carpool payment, more buses, longer trolley hours and boats.

Here is everything you need to know about the summer shutdown:

How long will it last?

