Events D.C. names operator for RFK campus fields

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 10, 2019 2:00 pm 05/10/2019 02:00pm
Events D.C. has selected Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park to manage the 27-acre RFK campus fields complex, the first step in the long-term overhaul of the larger site.

The Events D.C. board Friday announced a contract with CRYSP that starts immediately and runs through Sept. 30, with four one-year renewal options. Terms were not released.

The nonprofit organization was formed in 2010 by a group of D.C. parents and is now a coalition of 13 organizations: Sports on the Hill, Washington Capital FC, Capitol Hill LIttle League, three adult sports groups, three neighborhood associations and three environmental organizations.

CRYSP will be responsible for scheduling and field operations, including the permitting process, rent collection, field-prep and monitoring. The $35 million fields, scheduled to open in June, are designed for use by clubs, leagues, individuals and other groups. There will be three multipurpose artificial turf fields, a “celebration pavilion” and restroom facilities.

