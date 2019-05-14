Europe’s Data Protection Rules Need Reforms, Report Says

One year after groundbreaking data privacy rules were first introduced in Europe, experts are still debating the advantages and disadvantages of having such a law in place. With artificial intelligence requiring increasing amounts of data,…

One year after groundbreaking data privacy rules were first introduced in Europe, experts are still debating the advantages and disadvantages of having such a law in place.

With artificial intelligence requiring increasing amounts of data, the question remains whether too much privacy regulation can compromise a nation’s success in developing and implementing AI in various industries. Experts warn that if the EU wants to thrive in the algorithm economy, the bloc needs to take additional measures.

“The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), while establishing a needed EU-wide privacy framework, will unfortunately inhibit the development and use of AI in Europe, putting firms in the EU at a competitive disadvantage to their North American and Asian competitors,” say the authors of a new report by the Center for Data Innovation in Washington.

The bloc needs to take a closer look at the GDPR and install reforms to the law, the report’s authors say. Among steps the report suggests:

— Expand authorized uses of AI in the public interest: The European Union is advised to amend the GDPR and “allow data processing in the public interest that has been previously authorized by an independent advisory body responsible for promoting data innovation in Europe,” thus encouraging the use of data in AI in areas such as health care, education, and environmental protection.

— Allow repurposing of data that present minimal risk (a definition for “minimal risk” was not provided): The EU should look into amending the GDPR to allow organizations to repurpose data that they have already collected, “as long as doing so poses only minimal risk of harm to individuals and does not involve the transfer of data from one controller to another.”

— Not penalize automated decision-making: The European bloc is requested to remove “the broad right to human review of algorithmic decisions from the GDPR,” as well as amend the GDPR “to make any requirements for transparency, oversight, or explanation technology neutral and based on the nature and seriousness of the decisions at hand.”

[READ: Across Europe, New Data Privacy Law Still Leaves Confusion]

— Permit basic explanations of automated decisions: While the GDPR should not distinguish between algorithmic and human decisions, when the situation requires organizations to disclose information about the processes of making decisions, “the GDPR should be amended such that organizations using algorithms need only disclose basic information about how their systems work and the data involved, rather than detailed information about the logic, which may not be available, may be impractical to provide, or would require disclosing proprietary information.”

— Make fines proportional to harm: The GDPR should also make these fines comparable to the company’s level of culpability for the violation, the report says.

Analysts at the Center for Data Innovation warn that if the European Union fails to reform the GDPR to foster more innovation and fuel its development of AI, the bloc may lose an edge in preserving its status as one of the global leaders in the algorithm economy.

More from U.S. News

Across Europe, New Data Privacy Law Still Leaves Confusion

France To Build Own Messaging Service For The Government

Data: Heavy Reliance on Social Media Aligns With Trust in Private Companies

Europe’s Data Protection Rules Need Reforms, Report Says originally appeared on usnews.com